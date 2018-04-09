Liverpool will wait until shortly before kick-off in their Champions League quarter-final second-leg with Manchester City before making a call on Mo Salah’s fitness

The Reds hold a 3-0 lead over the Premier League champions-elect ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Salah has been their best player this year and leads the Premier League scoring charts, but he is currently nursing a groin injury.

"He was with the athletic coach training yesterday," said Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

"We train at Melwood at 5.0pm (Monday) and then we have to wait for the reaction tomorrow and we will make a decision."

The Egyptian striker has hit an impressive 38-goals so far this season and he wasn’t risked in Saturday’s 0-0 Merseyside derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

If he was fit it would be a big boost to the five-times European champions and by the same token, it would offer City major encouragement if he was to miss out.

Klopp at his pre-match media conference

Klopp insists City remain as dangerous as ever despite the worst week in Pep Guardiola's 18 months at the club.

A three goal defeat in first leg at Anfield last week was followed by a 3-2 loss in the Manchester derby as United came back from 2-0 down at half-time.

However, despite his team being favourites to progress in the return leg the Liverpool boss has not seen much to change his opinion of how good a team they will face tomorrow.

Asked if the thought City were more vulnerable he said: "No, I didn't think anything like that.

"They had a fantastic season but they are human beings, thank God. They had two results which maybe no-one really expected.

"United were lucky; first half (City) could have scored five or six and United did have a week before the game and City made a few changes.

"When we lost here 5-0 at the beginning of the season, everybody saw the quality of City even when we were one man down, the preparation for the season, signings, the best coach in the world.

"It is clear they would be outstanding but there is no perfect football team in the world. The game doesn't give you the chance to be perfect.

"I don't think Barcelona think they are already through against Roma (whom they lead 4-1) because that is football, you have always the chance to respond and to strike back.

"City has the chance to. Most of the people think Liverpool will go through but will lose the game. We have the chance to win."