Former Juventus, Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello intends to retire from coaching following his spell with Jiangsu Suning.

The 71-year-old Italian won three Serie A titles, Spain's LaLiga twice and guided England to qualification for the 2010 World Cup and the subsequent European Championship in 2012.

Capello, who also coached Russia, left Jiangsu Suning in March after steering the Chinese Super League side away from relegation and he is now ready to step away from hands-on involvement in football.

He told Radio Anch'io Lo Sport: "The experience with Jiangsu Suning was my last. I kept them up and therefore I am happy.

"The Chinese experience was very interesting, it's a different kind of football but there was difficulty with communicating. I always had a translator and could hardly get anything across personally.

"Now I am enjoying working as a pundit - you can't fail to win in this job."

A midfielder with Juve and AC Milan through the 1970s and 1980s, Capello first looked after the youth teams at San Siro before taking his first top job when succeeding Rossoneri boss Arrigo Sacchi in 1991.

He left Italy to manage Real in 1996 and, after a second spell with Milan, he took over at Roma, winning the Scudetto in 2001 before working for Juve and then returning to the Bernabeu in 2006.

England came calling in late 2007. Capello oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign in South Africa and, despite booking the Three Lions their place in Ukraine and Poland six years ago, he resigned before the tournament following a disagreement over the removal of the captaincy from John Terry.