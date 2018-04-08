Danilo believes Manchester City cannot allow the disappointment of their capitulation against Manchester United to fester given the scale of their Champions League challenge against Liverpool.

Things have gone awry for Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling side in recent days, with Wednesday's shock 3-0 Champions League quarter-final loss at Anfield compounded by an astonishing 3-2 derby defeat on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan goals put City on course for a victory that would seal the Premier League title, only for United to return reinvigorated from half-time and act as party poopers thanks to Paul Pogba's brace and a Chris Smalling volley.

"Well, without doubt the atmosphere, the feeling, is of sadness, of disappointment," full-back Danilo said of the dressing room.

"We started the game really well, but we must return to the pitch as soon as possible because on Tuesday we have another big challenge to overcome a result.

"Without any doubt (the City fans were great). We need to thank them all. Not just for today but all the season, but especially the atmosphere they created today was amazing.

"They helped us until the last minute and I am sure they could help us a lot against Liverpool if they are able to create that atmosphere again and try to help us to overcome the result."

Tuesday's quarter-final second leg against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium is going to be an uphill battle for City, with recovering a three-goal deficit tough enough before factoring in the impact of a potential away goal.

It will also be an interesting mental test for City after wasting the chance to win the Premier League and conceding three goals in a second successive match - the first time that has happened in Guardiola's managerial career.

"Well, I could tell you many, many reasons why we didn't win today," Danilo told CityTV. "It could be missing chances but at the end of the day they scored three goals, we scored two and that's all that counts.

"But we must be together. When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together. We need to keep going and (keep) the heads up."

Asked whether it was a case of United being that much better in the second half or tiredness from Anfield creeping into the City side, the Brazil international retorted: "I don't agree with you because if you see the statistics of the game, you analyse the game, we had the ball possession, we had the control.

"They just used the long balls, they scored three goals and that all happened today.

"We played the same way we done all the season, we kept the same level of performance, but today it didn't work."

Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists the coordinated approach to his team's defensive organisation will be key to keeping City at bay.

Jurgen Klopp's side have registered back-to-back clean sheets, following up their European win with a goalless draw in the Merseyside derby at Everton, and that has given them more confidence ahead of their trip to Manchester.

Milner has been the key player in both games and while the 32-year-old is making light of his age in terms of the job he does pressing in midfield, he stressed he is just a cog in the whole machine.

"My running numbers are pretty consistent throughout the year, we get them regularly but I think it was slightly higher the other night (against City)," he said.

"That is part of the midfield job and it's been part of my game being able to cover ground and it is something that's needed in this team.

"We are always pressing and you can't leave your mate to press on his own, you have to press in numbers and if one person doesn't do their job or get on the front foot and cover the ground and close the gap then the team gets out and you are under pressure.

"Everyone puts a shift in and it's very easy to see when someone isn't doing it - and it doesn't happen very often."

City's defeat in the Manchester derby on Saturday was the first time a Pep Guardiola side had conceded three goals in successive games in his 514-match managerial career.

That gives Liverpool hope of snatching an away goal which would require City to score five on Tuesday, but the first priority is to keep their opponents at bay for as long as possible.

"They are a top team, we know that. There are a lot of things which could affect it but we are in a good position," Milner added.

"But we know it is not over yet as they are a special team and good going forward and we have to be ready to defend well and hopefully get a goal.

"They are such a good team and have such good players going forward we want to approach it as we approach every game, try and win the game and approach it as a one-off and play the match over 90 minutes.

"We've got a 3-0 advantage at half-time so it's down to us not to sit back and be on the front foot."

Klopp will hope to have some good news on the injury front after fielding an understrength side at Goodison Park, which almost backfired with Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both missing good chances to end Everton's 17-match run without a derby win.

The Liverpool manager left out Mohamed Salah as he recovers from a groin problem and named Roberto Firmino on the bench along with three academy players in Curtis Jones, Rafael Camacho and Conor Masterson, who were only issued with Premier League squad numbers on Friday.



