Bray Wanderers are on the look-out for a new manager after Dave Mackey resigned yesterday.

The Wicklow side are rock bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with just one point from nine games.

Mackey took over at the end of 2017 but has been unable to improve the fortunes of the Seagulls.

The club said in a statement that they had "reluctantly accepted" his resignation and would make an announcement about a new manager in the next few days.