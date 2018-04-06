What a point means for either of these struggling sides is questionable but, given the way this compelling contest went from gate to wire, Limerick will be much happier to have one.

This was a game in which the away side were compact but offered next to nothing up front as the Gypsies called the shots, playing football that was pleasing on the eye. Moreover, that they had so many young players so prevalent will please coach Keith Long.

They were by far the better team. Like Limerick, they can relax for now to an extent, given the shambles that Bray are, but there were plenty of positives from a Bohs perspective too. Limerick are limited but relatively hard to beat.

Bohs have found things demanding of late and Long played an unexpected starting 11, with Dinny Corcoran benched.

The opening exchanges were lively and defender Dan Casey, scorer of a couple against Shamrock Rovers on week one, drove his shot over on seven minutes.Bohs played some sweet ball early on, a pleasing move resulting in the excellent JJ Lunney's strike being deflected out for a corner on 12 minutes.

That said, veteran Mark O'Sullivan – who is finding this level really taxing at this stage of his career – came within inches of putting the Blues in front after 16 minutes but he just failed to connect with Cian Coleman's cross.

A splendid Casey pass from rear saw Eoghan Stokes control superbly after 21 minutes but, a little rushed, he got under the ball as Brendan Clarke advanced.

Keith Buckley's cross then smuggled through to the back post but Keith Ward skied his shot.More very nice play by Bohs saw the classy Dylan Watts' shot parried over by Brendan Clarke, the Gypsies dictating play for over half an hour at this stage.

The ball bounced around the box from the corner and, still not cleared, Ward again was too high with his attempt.

Watts gave the ball away under duress just before the break and, with a rare sight of goal after a fine Shane Tracy interception, Cian Coleman pulled it back for Tracy but the ball was deflected wide.The hosts fashioned another chance 12 minutes into the second half, Clarke parrying a firm Stokes drive.

The former Leeds attacker excelled but, his team all over the visitors, could not direct beyond the busy Clarke as the three-quarters mark approached, Limerick still struggling to get on the ball.

Eleven minutes from time, Bohs looked to have belatedly gone ahead, but – Clarke for once beaten – Ward's shot was cleared off the goal-line by Shaun Kelly.

Bohemians: Supple, Buckley, Casey (Moore 88), Morris, Leahy, Grant (Corcoran 79), Lunney, Byrne, Buckley, Stokes, Ward.

Limerick: Clarke, Kelly, Cantwell, Whitehead, Coleman, Tracy (Maguire 67), Brouder (D Dennehy 44), Duggan, Fitzgerald (Morrissey 75), Dennehy, O’Sullivan.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).