Republic of Ireland learned their UEFA Under-17 Championship Finals fate this evening at the draw conducted in St George's Park by FAI chief executive John Delaney and Everton striker Wayne Rooney.

Ireland will open their campaign against Belgium, followed by meetings with Denmark and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The tournament, to be held in England, kicks off on 4 May but Ireland will have to wait until the following day to get their campaign underway when they take on Belgium.

Ireland head coach Colin O'Brien said: "We're delighted to be here, we knew we were going to get tough opponents and that is exactly how it has turned out. We know our opponents now and we can start planning and preparing for the start of the tournament over the next four weeks.

"The players have tough club programmes coming up, fingers crossed all players come in fit and fresh. To play in a major competition is a huge honour and we're looking forward to the challenge."

UEFA Under 17 Championship Group C Provisional Fixtures

Republic of Ireland v Belgium, 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium

Republic of Ireland v Denmark, 8 May, Burton Albion Stadium

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland, 11 May, St George's Park