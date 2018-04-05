Eamon Dunphy, Damien Duff and Liam Brady discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's breathtaking goal against Juventus.

Duff describes the Real Madrid forward's bicycle kick and the Turin crowd's standing ovation as "one of the beautiful moments of football, while Dunphy says many professionals would not even attempt such a thing in training.

Dunphy adds that it is one of the greatest goals he has ever seen, up there with Diego Maradona's dribble against England at the 1986 World Cup.

"Like a good wine," says Liam Brady of the Portuguese.