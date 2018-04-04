Liverpool’s strength-in-depth is likely to be tested in the full by Manchester City, but it has opened the door for Dubliner Conor Masterson who could feature in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final.

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Anfield for the eagerly-anticipated first-leg, with his opposite number Jurgen Klopp facing an injury headache, particularly in defence.

Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez are sidelined, the former ruled out for the rest of the season, while Emre Can, who can operate in defence, is also ruled out of the all Premier League clash.

Klopp has used a number of youngsters in training this week - Herbie Kane, Curtis Jones and Nat Phillips as well as Masterson - and the 19-year-old Irish defender could get the nod for a place on the bench as cover for Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk.

Masterson has risen through the ranks at Anfield since joining the club from Lucan United in 2012 and is a former captain of the Liverpool U18s.

He has also captained his country at U17 level and has amassed 10 U19 caps for Ireland.

This season he moved up to the U23s and has made 10 appearances for the second string. He also made seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Steven Gerrard's U19s and has earned the praise of Klopp.

Comfortable on the ball, the teenager has also made a number of appearances in central midfield at U18 level.

Masterson was an unused substitute in the FA Cup tie against Exeter in January 2016 and should he see any game time against the Premier League leaders, he would become the first Irish players to play for the Reds in the Champions League since Robbie Keane featured against PSV a decade ago.