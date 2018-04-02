Drogheda United's Luke Rossiter has apologised for posting a tweet after the verdict of the Belfast rape trial, and has been told he will not be considered for selection until the club completes and reviews an internal investigation.

In a statement released by the club, Rossiter acknowledged that the tweet, which has since been deleted, "was a stupid and immature thing to do".

He also referred to the hurt caused to his family, the club and the Drogheda fans as a result of his action.

Rossiter said that he intends to donate "any money that I receive from Drogheda United for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East based in Dundalk."

His statement reads:

"May I start by saying how deeply sorry I am for the comment I made on social media. The truth is I don't really know why I did it as I have no reasoning behind it.

"It was a stupid and immature thing to do.

"And in doing so, I have hurt and let my family, club, manager, team-mates and the Drogheda fans down and I'm sure many more.

"I have only been at Drogheda United a short time and for them and Tim Clancy to take a chance on me I can only say I am truly sorry.

"It is clear I still have some growing up to do in relation to how I conduct myself off the pitch as well as on it.

"If the club and fans can forgive me I would like to start that growing by donating any money that I receive from Drogheda United for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East based in Dundalk which has an outreach programme in Drogheda.

"I would also like to offer my time to promote awareness of such sensitive issues and I am also keen to learn how such issues can impact and affect people's lives.

"Once again I'm sorry for any hurt I have caused."

The club released a statement last week which condemned the comments in the tweet and said that the matter would be investigated internally.

In relation to Rossiter's apology, the club has issued a separate statement, which reads:

"While the club acknowledges Luke's whole-hearted apology, an internal investigation is still ongoing. Drogheda United are also carrying out a review of club policy and plan to educate all players and staff in relation to the impact their opinions and actions can have on others.

"Luke Rossiter has been informed that he will not be considered for selection until such time that the investigation is completed and reviewed."

The Belfast rape trial involved four defendants, who were found not guilty of all charges last week.

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson was acquitted of rape and sexual assault, while his team-mate Stuart Olding was acquitted of rape.

Blane McIlroy was found not guilty of exposure. Rory Harrison was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and not guilty withholding information.