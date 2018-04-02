The dreadful spring weather continues to wreak havoc in Ireland and England, with five EA Sports Cup matches wiped out by heavy rain, and several fixtures across the water postponed after yet more snow.

Waterford's clash with Cork City is off after a waterlogged RSC failed a pitch inspection. St Pat’s meeting against Dundalk at Richmond Park is gone, as is St Mochta’s v Drogheda United - a rescheduled first-round tie that's now been cancelled for a third time.

GAME OFF: Today’s EA Sports Cup game against Cork City has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.



A further announcement on the rescheduling of this game will be made in due course. — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) April 2, 2018

The Markets Field has not held up after heavy rain either, so Limerick’s clash with Cobh Ramblers is also off, while a saturated Tallaght Stadium is not fit to host Shamrock Rovers' collision with Longford.

Across the water, Nottingham Forest's Championship clash with Barnsley at the City Ground was among the games postponed as April rain and snow impacted the fixture list.

Following heavy rain overnight, referee Robert Jones deemed large areas of the pitch unplayable around three hours before the clash was set to begin.

In League One, Bradford's meeting with Walsall, Doncaster's fixture against AFC Wimbledon and Scunthorpe's home encounter with Plymouth were all called off well in advance of their scheduled 3pm kick-off times because of waterlogged surfaces.

Cambridge confirmed on Twitter that their League Two trip to Morecambe had also fallen foul of the weather, while Chesterfield's match with Newport was unable to take place.

Unseasonal Easter weather also hit race courses across the country and meetings at Chepstow, Fakenham, Market Rasen, Huntingdon, Redcar and Plumpton were all washed out.