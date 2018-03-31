Liverpool's red-hot Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal six minutes from time to snatch a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace that took them up to second in the table.

Palace took an early lead with Luka Milivojevic's seventh successful penalty this season after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had charged into goal-bound Wilfried Zaha and was booked.

Sadio Mane made up for missing a couple of fine first-half chances by giving Liverpool a deserved equaliser early in the second half, tapping in James Milner's loss cross from the left.

Palace striker Christian Benteke was guilty of two bad misses himself against his former club in quick succession before Salah struck to leave the hosts mired in a relegation dogfight.

Liverpool are a point ahead of Manchester United, who can recalim second place at home to Swansea City later on Saturday. Palace remain two points above the drop zone.