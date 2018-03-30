Shamrock Rovers kept pace with the leading pack in the Airtricity League Premier Division as they carved out a narrow win over Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Dan Carr netted the decider on the hour as the Hoops stretched their unbeaten league run at the Dublin 24 venue to nine.

Neither side managed to muster a single shot on target during what was for the most, a dire first half.

Sligo were in search of their first win league win in Tallaght since 2013 and arguably shaded the first 45.

But it took 23 minutes for the game’s first half-chance.

A mis-placed pass from a Hoops defender saw possession fall to the foot of Adam Morgan, whose shot on the turn took a touch off a defender before sailing wide of Kevin Horgan’s post.

The home side had their first sight at goal in added time at the end of the half. Graham Burke sending his rather innocuous shot from the angle across the face of the Sligo goal.

Indeed it was Burke who produced the game’s first shot on target on 55 minutes. Micheál Schlingermann easily dealing with the Dubliner’s strike from 20 yards on this occasion.

59' A lovely ball in from the left by Kavanagh found Dan and he made no mistake from inside the box and tucked it home! [1-0] pic.twitter.com/ulX43pXBvC — Shamrock Rovers F.C. 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) March 30, 2018

Stephen Bradley’s men hit the lead with 59 on the clock.

With Sligo’s Rhys McCabe grounded with a facial injury, referee Neil Doyle allowed play continue down the Hoops left, much to the westerners’ annoyance.

Sean Kavanagh assumed possession down the flank before supplying a wonderful cross into the path of Carr, who executed an impressive full-stretch finish at the back post.

Sligo did create further chances to drag themselves back into this one but lacked the killer touch required.

The best of these falling to substitute Greg Moorhouse whose shy header from point-blank was straight at Horgan.

Ger Lyttle’s charges had a late penalty call turned down when Doyle refused to be moved after David Cawley’s drive at goal seemed to be blocked by the hand of Ethan Boyle.

Shamrock Rovers: Kevin Horgan; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne; Sean Kavanagh (Sam Bone 81), Greg Bolger, Ronan Finn, Joel Coustrain (Brandon Miele 70); Graham Burke; Dan Carr (Gary Shaw 69).

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Patrick McClean, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer (Raffaele Cretaro 87), David Cawley, Rhys McCabe, Ali Roy (Greg Moorhouse 71); Lewis Morrison (Adam Wixted 63); Adam Morgan.

Referee: Neil Doyle