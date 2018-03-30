Cork City barely eased out of second gear to worsen the misery that prevails at the Carlisle Grounds, leaving Bray Wanderers with a paltry point after eight games.

Two goals from Kieran Sadlier, one which may have gotten a touch from Sean McLoughlin, an opener from the last-named and a sweet Barry McNamee drive did the needful for the champions.

Sadlier was close to a hat-trick at the end as Bray, who increasingly resemble a shambles this season, pleaded with time for mercy.

Cork’s starting team, which had space for neither Garry Buckley nor Karl Sheppard, was a shade surprising. Their first goal emphasised the hosts’ problems at the back.

A McNamee free, which resulted from a needless foul, was not cleared by the Seagulls and right-back Sean McLoughlin stabbed home from close range. There were not eight minutes played.

Sadlier ought to have doubled Cork’s lead on 17 minutes after more shoddy defending but Aaron Dillon just about managed to get down and parry.

Bray did fashion a chance after a really sloppy mistake by County Wicklow native Aaron Barry after 27 minutes but Jake Kelly’s firm strike was well-saved by Mark McNulty. It was a warning for Cork, though Sadlier worked Dillon soon afterwards and the Londoner flashed a shot wide just after the break too.

Bray were not giving up yet and Jake Kelly, who was lively, nearly equalised but McNulty saved smartly. Daniel Kelly then went down in the box and seemed to have half a shout for a penalty; referee Ben Connolly thought otherwise.

By the hour mark, Cork were dominant, and Conor Kenna had to get a head to a dangerous Gearoid Morrissey drive, substitute Sheppard involved in the build-up. Morrissey then blazed over from a corner when he should have scored.

McNamee showed his class on 65 minutes. Sadlier laid off to the Ulsterman, whose crisp, low drive gave Dillon no chance.

Two minutes later Sadlier’s free after a crazy foul by the out-of-sorts Aaron Greene seemed to go all the way in, though it was not entirely clear if McLoughlin got a touch or not.

Sadlier made it four with a stunning strike and Bray had to bargain with the reality that there were still 22 minutes left. A sumptuous Morrissey pass then saw McNamee head into the hands of the beleaguered Dillon.

Bray fans began to make their exit now, some no doubt seeking some consolation from the Good Friday booze ban having come to an end.

Bray Wanderers: Dillon, McGovern, Kenna, Heaney, Douglas, Noone, D Kelly, Sullivan, J Kelly (Galvin 72), McCabe, Greene.

Cork City: McNulty, Griffin (Adebayo Rowling 76), McLoughlin (Horgan 72), Barry, McCarthy, McCormack, Keohane (Sheppard 60), Morrissey, Sadlier, Cummins, McNamee.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).