Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Luke Shaw is in line for a reprieve against Swansea amid continuing speculation about the duo's relationship.

The 22-year-old left-back started United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Brighton before the international break, but he was hauled off at half-time - frustration compounded by his manager's post-match comments.

That was just the latest of the recent issues between Mourinho and Shaw, with reports suggesting the England international will leave Old Trafford this summer.

However, Shaw is in line to be involved against Swansea on Saturday and could even start if Ashley Young does not overcome his knee complaint.

"If he's available or unavailable, Luke Shaw is always an option," Mourinho said.

"Ashley Young was available to play against Brighton and I started with Luke Shaw, so that's not a problem."

Young is a doubt due to the issue he sustained towards the end of England's midweek 1-1 draw with Italy, while back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is out for a "few weeks" after suffering a collision on Argentina duty.

Daley Blind is back in training after injury but not available to feature against Swansea, but Phil Jones, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are in contention.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is obviously one less option for United after completing his move to the LA Galaxy.

"He's a huge, big player that top football, European football, is losing now - and will lose forever because he will not be back to this level of football," Mourinho said.

"But it's fantastic for him in this period, I think it is a fantastic way for him not to go from being a player to being a former player. I think this period with Galaxy, these couple of years, probably will be very good for him and American football."