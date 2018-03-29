John O'Shea admitted he'll have to discuss his Sunderland future at the end of this campaign - but the 36-year-old Waterford man crushed any suggestion he's ready to hang up his boots.

Although the defender is not 100% sure if he'll remain at the Stadium of Light - "we can sit down and talk about my future, and whether I’m playing here or somewhere else next season" - there's no chance he'll call it a day.

O'Shea has had a long and successful career, picking up five Premier League titles and a Champions League medal in a glittering career with Manchester United before moving to the north east.

He's also been a reliable servant for his country. O'Shea has slipped behind Ciaran Clark and Shane Duffy as Martin O'Neill's first-choice centre-half, but he remains a part of the Republic of Ireland panel.

It's been a nightmare season for his club however. Sunderland are bottom of the Championship and look doomed to slip down to League One. Stalwart O'Shea isn't ready to give up the ghost yet.

"When you retire from playing it’s a permanent retirement and there’s no going back. Whenever I speak to former pros or team-mates, they all say to play on for as long as you can," he told the club's website.

"When I wake up in the morning my body still feels good – believe me, if it didn’t I’d be the first one to admit it and finish up.

"First and foremost, I’m concentrating on helping the team between now and the end of the season. That’s the big thing; that’s the only thing.

"We have eight games remaining this season and eight opportunities to pick up the points we need to get ourselves out of trouble.

"After that we can sit down and talk about my future, and whether I’m playing here or somewhere else next season."

Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy both announced their international retirements earlier this year after mulling things over tin the wake of the World Cup play-off hammering to Denmark.

O'Shea was an unused sub that night in Dublin. It was a massive disappointment for Ireland, but he believes he has more in the tank, and more to prove.

"Perhaps I didn’t expect to play as much as I have this season, but I know I’m capable of playing week in, week out and I want to help the team so I’m ready whenever called upon.

"There’s plenty of things to look forward to when my playing career ends, from coaching and management to media and punditry work, and spending more time with my family, but my wife is certainly happy I’ve decided to play on for another year!"