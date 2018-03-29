Derry City v St Patrick's Athletic, Brandywell, 7.30pm (LIVE ON RTÉ 2)

Derry City will be eager to continue their fine home form since returning to the Brandywell when they take on St Patrick's Athletic in a game that's live on RTÉ 2 from 7:25pm.

The Candystripes have won both of their games at the redeveloped Brandywell, scoring five goal in each game and the Saints will be wary of their goalscoring threat.

The Saints come into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Limerick and sit one point ahead of their hosts in the table.

Team news

Derry City: The home side will be without the suspended Nicky Low while Niall Logue, John Cofie and Nathan Boyle all miss out through injury.

St Patrick's Athletic: The Saints have a relatively clean bill of health and both Killian Brennan and Thomas Byrne could both be involved, having recently recovered from injury.

Gaffer talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry): Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, Shiels said; "The [return to the] Brandywell has been great and the supporters have played a big part but people talk about the pitch and the supporters and the environment - they are contributing factors - the players need to get a little bit of praise for it because they've been the ones that have performed well."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "Travelling up to Derry is always difficult and it will be interesting to play in their new stadium. The old pitch in Derry was an excellent surface and this one too is supposed to be good too so we will look to get it down and play good football up there and get a result.

"There have been many entertaining games between the sides over the years, and with the television cameras there, they should get a good game. However even though all eyes will be on the game, we will approach it as normal and hopefully come out on the right side of things."

Limerick FC v Waterford FC, Markets Field, 7.45pm

Tommy Barrett will hope his injury-hit Limerick side can overcome a spate of injuries and get back on track in their Munster derby against high-flying Waterford.

The Shannonsiders have lost their last two games, both by a single goal, and have dropped to eighth. Now, they face a Waterford sitting in third, just a point off leaders Cork City.

The new boys have made a great start to the life in the top flight and look like they'll pose a threat for any team this year. They turned over Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 at the RSC last weekend.

Team news

Limerick: The hosts will again be without the services of midfielder Eoin Wearen (groin), with a number of other injuries being monitored.

Waterford: The Blues will be have to cope without the injured duo of Dean O’Halloran and Rory Feely.

Gaffer talk/player talk

Tommy Barrett (Limerick): "It’s a difficult period for us with injuries but hopefully we can get through it, get a result on Friday night and get players back over the next couple of weeks. Waterford are flying it. We have watched them a few times. They’re a very good side. They have brought in some good players; some very good technical players but they are also a big physical side that can play."

Garry Comerford (Waterford): "It’s a massive game against Limerick on Friday night and we’re all looking forward to it. Recovery starts not and we’ll prepare for that game like we’ve prepared for every game this season. We need to just keep the momentum going and go try take the three points. That’s what we’ll be aiming for.

"Obviously we are unbeaten at home in the league so it would be good if we were able to get our second away win after the win in Sligo.

Alan Reynolds (Waterford): When available

Bray Wanderers v Cork City, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Table-toppers Cork City travel to the Seagulls looking to stay at the top of the tree after last week's 5-0 win over St Mary’s in the Munster Senior Cup final last Friday.

Before that, the reigning champions enjoyed a 3-0 win at home against Bohs, while Bray come into this having lost their last six league games, an impressive opening day draw away to Dundalk giving way to a dreadful run.

Team news

Bray: The Seagulls are definitely without the services of Darragh Gibbons, while the are doubts over the trio of Kevin Lynch (foot), Cory Galvin (groin) and Paul O’Conor (ankle).

Cork City: Cork have a full squad to choose from, apart from Johnny Dunleavy, who is continuing his return from injury.

Gaffer talk

Dave Mackey (Bray Wanderers): When available

John Caulfield (Cork City): Speaking at his weekly press conference, manager John Caulfield said: "Bray is always a dangerous venue, always a venue where results are really tight. Any team that is at home will always have a cut off you and there is no doubt that Bray will have a cut off us. I would love to think that, after the game, we will have a clean sheet, but I would prefer to have the three points."

Dundalk v Bohemian FC, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Dundalk welcome Bohemians to Oriel Park, eager to keep up the pressure on league leader Cork.

The Lilywhites trail the champions by a point and will be hoping to at least keep pace with Cork who take on bottom side Bray Wanderers at the same time.

Bohemians come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Bray, which was only their second win of the season but saw them climb to seventh in the table and they followed that up with a 5-1 victory against Cabinteely in the EA Sports Cup.

Team news

Dundalk: Dean Jarvis could return following a groin strain while Karolis Chvedukas is a doubt with a hamstring strain he picked up prior to our win in Sligo last weekend. Dylan Connolly is also a slight doubt with a back strain.

Bohemian FC: Skipper Derek Pender (calf) remains out, while Kevin Devaney (illness) is also sidelined. Karl Moore (back) is a doubt. Strikers Ryan Swan (cruciate) and Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal) remain out.

Gaffer/player talk

Gary Rodgers (Dundalk): "We are going about our business as we usually would. We have had some really difficult games against them the last few years. They have turned us over a couple of times.

"We know they will be tough opposition for us. We know will have to be at our best to get the three points but that is our objective each week. We want to win every week and hopefully we can get another one tomorrow night."

Keith Long (Bohemian FC): We got a bit of luck in the end against Bray that we haven't had in previous games.

"But you have to make your own luck and it was an excellent goal - great composure from Dinny [Concoran] to finish and excellent play from Keith Ward to set him up.

"It's important Dinny got off the mark. He's an important player for us but he's struggled a bit since pre-season with a groin injury niggling at him.

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

The Hoops were stung by Waterford last time and will be looking for a reaction against second-from-bottom Sligo.

Last Saturday's defeat to Dundalk continued a disappointing run of home results for the Bit O'Red and they themselves could do with picking up something from this tough trip to Tallaght.

They showed endeavour and promise against the Lilywhites but paid the price for missed chances in a 2-0 loss.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: The Hoops will have to make cope with manager Stephen Bradley watching on from the stands as he serves a one-match suspension.

On the pitch Ally Gilchrist is also suspended while Trevor Clarke has been told his season is over after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury. Sean Boyd is a doubt with a hamstring strain.

Sligo Rovers: The Bit O'Red have no major injury concerns.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): When available.

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "We all came out of the Dundalk game frustrated. We took on arguably the favourite to win the league, created chances, restricted them and very basic mistakes in crucial areas cost us. I believe in terms of our performances we are going in the right direction. It's not saying it for the sake of it, we are good enough to win these games."