Republic of Ireland Women's manager Colin Bell has unveiled his 22-player squad for the crucial 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and the Netherlands.

Ireland face their first home qualifying matches of the campaign at Tallaght Stadium next week, taking on Slovakia on Friday, April 6 (5pm) and then European champions the Netherlands the following Tuesday (7.30pm).

Bell's charges are unbeaten in the qualifying campaign so far with victories over Northern Ireland and Slovakia, and an impressive 0-0 draw against the Dutch last November.

Player of the Year Harriet Scott has been ruled out of the two matches with a collarbone injury and striker Stephanie Roche continues her spell on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

Megan Campbell is also a long-term absentee but Bell welcomes Aine O'Gorman back to the squad after the Peamount striker recovered from a knee injury.

Florida State University midfielder Megan Connolly also comes into the squad as well as UCD Waves winger Dearbhaile Beirne.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O'Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifying Group Three Fixtures

April 6: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium, 5pm

April 10: Republic of Ireland v The Netherlands, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm