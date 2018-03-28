Serie A club Lazio have fallen victim to a scam which has cost them €2million, according to Italian newspaper Il Tempo.

According to the report, the club were conned into paying the final instalment of their fee for Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij to Feyenoord into a different bank account.

An email was sent to the club by someone who appeared to have knowledge of the details of the transfer deal and they asked for the final instalment to be paid into a new account, which the Italian club complied with.

De Vrij joined Lazio from the Dutch side in 2014 for an undisclosed fee.

Police in Italy are reported to be investigating the matter.