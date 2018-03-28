FIFA is investigating reports of racist abuse towards France players during Tuesday's friendly against World Cup hosts Russia.

The game took place in St Petersburg - a tournament host city which will hold six matches including a semi-final - where it is understood Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele were subjected to alleged monkey chants.

A spokesman for the world governing said: "FIFA is collecting the different match reports and potential evidence in regards to the discriminatory incident reported in the media, including the one from the FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe) observer who was present at the game.

"Please understand, until we have evaluated all information available, we cannot comment further."

The statement went on to reiterate FIFA's "zero tolerance approach to discrimination" and highlighted a series of initiatives aimed at promoting diversity across the global game.

A report from FARE is being prepared and that the body has identified the chanting from footage.

It is trying to track down the pitchside photographers at the game who heard the abuse.

The FARE observer at the game is understood to have been seated high in the stands and was not in a position to hear the abuse.

A representative of the Russian Football Federation was quoted as telling the country's newspaper Sport Express: "Our services have not heard or recorded anything like this.

"If necessary we are ready to study this question, but we did not record anything like that."

The French sports minister, Laura Flessel, took to Twitter on Wednesday posting a team photo and writing:

"Racism has no place on football fields. We must act together at European and international level to stop these inadmissible behaviors."