Ipswich will clarify the future of manager Mick McCarthy before the end of next month, the Championship club have announced.

Reports have suggested the 59-year-old's six-year spell in charge at Portman Road could end this summer when his contract expires.

McCarthy took over a Town side which was bottom of the Championship in 2012 and led them to the play-offs two seasons later.

But the Ipswich fans have become increasingly frustrated in recent campaigns and, with the club currently 10 points off the top six in 12th place with eight matches remaining, speculation about McCarthy's future has increased.

The club have said McCarthy's position will be resolved before the early-bird season-ticket deadline on April 30.

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans said on the club's official website: "As I'm sure you are aware, Mick's contract is up at the end of the season and I'm fully aware that there will be supporters who will be waiting to see how that situation develops.

"I continue to have a very good relationship with Mick. We talk regularly and we will sit down and discuss the best way forward for this football club in the next few weeks. And that is the sole concern for me - what is best for Ipswich Town.

"Supporters will know the result of that conversation in due course but it will be made public well in advance of the early-bird deadline."