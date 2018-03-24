Dundalk moved to within a point of leaders Cork City as a goal in either half from Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy saw off Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Hoban made the most of poor defending from the home side on the half hour, while Duffy did likewise when he netted his second of the season on 55.

Sligo started positively, bringing a busy start from Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers. On his 501st game in the League of Ireland, Rogers had to scramble to get a fingertip to Calum Waters' vicious shot inside the first minute, before the Meath man kept out subsequent efforts from Adam Morgan and a unconvincing pop at goal from Caolan McAleer.

The Lilywhites slowly settled and began to go about their business. Micheál Schlingermann's goalmouth was relatively unthreatened before the Bit O'Red were the architects of their own downfall.

Michael Duffy cut inside before sending what looked like an innocuous cross in front of goal. Seamus Sharkey looked clear favourite to clear the danger but calamitously, the ball slipped under the defender's foot leaving Hoban with the simplest of finishes.

Rovers almost found a way back into the game moments before the break but Kyle Callan-McFadden could only look on as his powerful header from a Rhys McCabe corner, whistled past Rogers' front post.

Credit to Schlingermann who was alert to save the blushes of team mate Patrick McClean early in the second period, when he gifted possession to Hoban. The Mayo man quick to get down and hold on to Hoban's close-range drive.

Dundalk's second was again courtesy of slack Sligo defending. They twice failed to clear their lines before the ball eventually fell to Duffy who executed a crisp finish past Schlingermann.

Sligo's chances remained few and far between for the remainder. McAleer's neat one-two with Ali Roy provided the Tyrone man with a chance to shoot, but he scuffed the effort. While Roy himself should have done better with his opportunity but he missed the target from close range when supplied from the left by Patrick McClean.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Patrick McClean; Caolan McAleer, Rhys McCabe (Lewis Morrison 67), David Cawley, Craig Roddan (Eduardo Pinceli 58), Calum Waters (Ali Roy 56); Adam Morgan.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Jamie McGrath (Stephen O'Donnell 86), Robbie Benson, Chris Shields, Michael Duffy; Ronan Murray (John Mountney 76); Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 81).