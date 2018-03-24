Republic of Ireland 2-0 Georgia

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s have qualified for the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, after a 2-0 win over Georgia.

The win, combined with Poland's 3-0 defeat of Macedonia means that Colin O'Brien's side are guaranteed to finish as one of the eight group winners or seven best runners-up from the Elite Round.

Striker Troy Parrott gave Ireland the lead inside the first five minutes at the team never looked back. Just after the half-hour mark Sean Brennan scored his second goal of the Elite Round phase to guarantee the win.

Speaking after the match, head coach Colin O'Brien said he was enormously proud of the side's achievement.

"It's a credit to the players and backroom staff. We handled tonight's occasion very well and deserved to qualify for our second European Championship Finals in a row.

"The team will celebrate tonight and enjoy the achievement, because it's a massive achievement, but we'll start looking ahead to the Poland game tomorrow."

The team conclude the Elite Round on Tuesday against hosts Poland, knowing a draw will be enough for the side to top Group 3.

Republic of Ireland: Kian Clarke; Max Murphy, Nathan Collins (capt), Kameron Ledwidge (Oisin McEntee 80+5), Luca Connell; Tyreik Wright (Adam O'Reilly 68), Jason Knight, Barry Coffey, Sean Brennan; Adam Idah, Troy Parrott (Callum Thompson 64)

Georgia: Luka Kharshiladze; Shota Nonikashvili (Aleksandre Kalandadze 10), Saba Chincharauli, Anzor Mekvabishvili; Giorgi Guliashvili, Nikoloz Talakhadze, Tsotne Chotalishvili (Luka-Sebastian Schwarz 53), Anatoli Mesiachenko, Elguja Jangveladze; Zuriko Davitashvili (capt), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia