Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle kept a clean sheet for his club Bradford, less than 24 hours after playing for his country in Turkey.

Doyle played the full 90 minutes in Ireland's 1-0 defeat against the Turks, making his first international appearance for almost a decade.

The 32-year-old Corkman had a solid game for Martin O'Neill's side and could do little about Mehmet Topal's 52nd minute volley but was back in action today for his League One side.

Doyle travelled through the night, taking two flights in order to be back in Bradford for the 3pm kick-off with Gillingham, which his side won 1-0.

Dominic Poleon's goal gave the Bantams their first win under manager Simon Grayson at the fifth attempt. Poleon struck from 25 yards three minutes into the second half.