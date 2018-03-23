Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was reasonably happy with his side's efforts against Turkey. #TURIRL pic.twitter.com/CAghUlAJH7

Martin O'Neill declared himself reasonably happy with the Republic of Ireland's display in their 1-0 friendly loss to Turkey in Antalya.

Declan Rice was one of few players to shine in a team which also included fellow debutants Scott Hogan and Matt Doherty, on a night when the Republic struggled to impose themselves in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation.

"Some decent things out of the game," manager O'Neill said. "From our viewpoint, it was a good game to play in because Turkey demonstrated their ability on the ball.

"We had the best chance in the first half and restricted Turkey to a number of shouts outside the penalty area, and we might have had a penalty.

"We conceded from a set-piece, a corner kick, which is disappointing, but overall considering a number of our players haven't played and we had a system we haven't really played together, I was pleased with a lot of what we did."

Ultimately, Ireland succumbed to Turkey skipper Mehmet Topal's 52nd-minute volley, although Hogan had passed up a chance to give the visitors a first half lead when he rounded keeper Volkan Babacan, but could not hit the target from a tight angle.

Hogan chance came about when 'Ireland decided to put their foot on the ball', says Richard Dunne

"I thought he might score," admitted O'Neill. "He’s missed the chance but he got there in the first place.

"We have a number of players just coming on, two or three lads making their debut.

"There were a couple of things that we can really work on and couple of things I was quite impressed with."

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was making his first appearance in green since breaking a leg in a horror tackle from Wales' Neil Taylor, 364 days ago.

"It’s great to be back," the Donegal man told RTÉ Sport.

"Everyone knows what it means to me to play."