Gareth Bale felt breaking Wales' goal-scoring record might be his biggest achievement in football.

Bale eclipsed Ian Rush's 28-goal mark for Wales with a hat-trick in the 6-0 China Cup win over the tournament hosts in Nanning.

It was the first hat-trick by a Wales player for 14 years - Robert Earnshaw scoring the last against Scotland in 2004 - and the perfect way to start Ryan Giggs' managerial reign.

"Obviously you don't really have time to think of your achievements when you are drained," said Bale, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

"But yes, it is right up there, if it is not the best achievement I have done.

"Anything you do for your country is the pinnacle, it is the biggest honour you can have.

"On a personal note it's obviously great to break the record and it's thanks to the team, everyone who I've played with and all the managers."

On Wales' winning start under Giggs, Bale added: "The most important thing for me and for us was to get off to a good start under the new manager and I thought we played very well.

"We did exactly what he (Giggs) asked. There are still things to work on, but we're happy with the way we're going."