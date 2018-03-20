Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he would love to play alongside Neymar later in his career.

Pogba received praise from the Brazilian striker two years ago, when Neymar said the Frenchman had the necessary qualities to fit into Barcelona's team.

As it turned out, there was no Nou Camp union for the pair. Pogba left Juventus in August 2016 to embark on a second spell at Manchester United, while last summer Neymar left Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

But Pogba still hopes their career paths one day meet, saying of Neymar's praise: "I remember what he said, I'd love to play with him. He is the definition of joy on the pitch.

"In Brazil, football is everything. It's life, everyone there plays. When I watch him on the pitch enjoying himself, with his technique and his agility ... I love watching him."

In a interview with Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports, widely reported in the French press, Pogba emphasised his long-term wish to play together with the £200.6m striker.

"He has a different style, he has his own style. And when you talk about Neymar, everyone knows him," Pogba said. "Everyone knows who Neymar is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to be able to play with him one day."

Pogba has struggled for game time at United in recent weeks, with manager Jose Mourinho frequently preferring 21-year-old Scott McTominay.

Pogba is currently on duty with the France national team, with Les Bleus facing Colombia on Friday and World Cup hosts Russia next Tuesday.

Meanwhile Ashley Young believes under-fire Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw can be "one of the best in the world" if he works hard and keeps his head down.

The 22-year-old left-back has endured his fair share of ups and downs since joining from Southampton in 2014, fresh from becoming the youngest player to feature at the World Cup in Brazil.

Shaw is facing a battle to go to this summer's tournament after being left out of Gareth Southgate's latest squad, which versatile left-back Young has taken his place in after becoming first choice under Jose Mourinho.

The United manager has endured an uneasy relationship with the 22-year-old, who the Portuguese criticised having hauled him off at half-time of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

Young was not keen to get into the whys and wherefores but has seen enough of Shaw to back him for the very top.

"I am not here to talk about other people and whatnot," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Obviously he is a player that wants to do well, I want to see him doing well."