Gary Rogers marked his 500th league appearance with a clean sheet and a win last Friday night.

Dundalk left it late to edge past Waterford at Oriel Park, but their 1-0 victory maintained an unbeaten start to the campaign in which they have yet to give up a goal. Three wins, three draws, zero conceded.

That's a huge source of pride for Rogers, the 36-year-old No 1 who's picked up plenty of silver in a lengthy career.

Spells with Shelbourne, Drogheda United, Bray Wanderers, St Pat's and Sligo Rovers came before his move to Oriel in the winter of 2014. He's been at the heart of a glorious era under Stephen Kenny, but Rogers wants to squeeze every last drop out of his playing days, and add a few more trophies to the mantelpiece in the process.

"I'm doing alright for an old man I suppose," he told the Soccer Republic Extra podcast.

"I was only just talking to my dad about it. He remembers going to the Showgrounds for my first game. I obviously remember it too... not knowing if you're good enough to play League of Ireland or how you're going to go.

"I didn't think 18, 19 years later I'd still be knocking around. It was with St Francis. I was on loan from Shelbourne, and St Francis were in the First Division.

"What happened with St Francis was the manager got sacked, and he took the whole team with him.

"John Noonan had to assemble a team in the space of a couple of days. I was just lucky to get the phone call - lucky or unlucky! We didn't win too many games that year but it was great to get the break. Football has been very good to me ever since.

"It was just an opportunity to go and play. Thankfully I've continued to do it."

The last four years have been a golden period for Lilywhites fans.

Under Kenny, they became domestic kingpins and broke new ground for Irish clubs in Europe, making the group stages of the Europa League and bloodying the noses of big clubs with enormous budgets.

Rogers has been central to that journey. Those memories are precious, but the Meath man is far from done yet.

He's just the 11th player to clock up 500 League of Ireland games. Al Finucane's all-time record of 634 is still a way off, but the evergreen stopper says he'll have a go at reeling him in.

"It's been a really special time to be at Dundalk. It's nice to be a part of it. I'm still going and I'd hoping to add more stories to it by the end of my career.

"I'm an injury away from being finished as well so you just have to enjoy it. Luckily enough I've been fit and healthy and that's the main thing.

"You'll be long enough looking at football so I might as well keep going and try and play as long as I can."