Declan Rice has played down any suggestion that England might try to lure him with a call-up, and insisted his international future lies only with the Republic of Ireland.

The West Ham defender has turned heads in the Premier League this season with several highly accomplished performances in a team that's generally struggled.

London-born Rice's excellent positional sense and composure on the ball marks him out as a serious talent. He qualifiers for Ireland through his grandparents, though in January, England boss Gareth Southgate said ominously, "we are aware of him, we are aware of his situation".

Rice is part of Martin O'Neill's 25-man panel for this Friday's friendly in Turkey, but he will still be able to switch allegiance until he plays in a competitive international; and he won't get the chance to do so with Ireland until next September when they face Wales in the UEFA Nations League.

However the 19-year-old has reiterated his desire to wear green, nailing his colours to the mast ahead of the trip to Antalya.

"There’s no decision to be made," said Rice, who picked up the Republic of Ireland Under-19 Player of the Year gong at the FAI Awards on Sunday night.

"I’m here with Ireland and I’ve been called up by Martin. I’m really looking forward to this week and I’m looking forward to getting to know the boys better.

"I haven’t had a call from anyone at the FA. Not at all. England have never wanted me at underage level, it’s always been Ireland."

After the game in Turkey, Rice will link up with Noel King's Under-21s for the crunch European Championships qualifier against Azerbaijan the following Tuesday.

Ireland are second in their group, two points behind Germany.