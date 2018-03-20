Graham Cummins is a man on a mission this season.

The 30-year-old striker has hit the ground running on his return to Cork City, and was on the scoresheet again in the Bank Holiday Monday defeat of Bohs.

Cummins' goals helped the Leesiders to the First Division title back in 2011 and a year later he made a move to Preston North End. Another Cork City striker, Sean Maguire, would later follow to Deepdale, again having impressed at Turner's Cross.

Even though things at Deepdale didn't go completely according to plan, it gave Cummins, he says, his best moment in football across the water. "Probably playing for Preston and scoring in my second game against Sheffield United," he said when asked for a highlight.

"I don't think I realised how good and how big a club Preston is until I actually left."

Spells with Rochdale and Exeter followed before he went to Scotland for a two-year stint with St Johnstone.

"In Scotland scoring at Ibrox for St Johnstone was a great experience. Getting the winner against Celtic as well, at home.

"I got promoted as well with Rochdale. I wouldn't say everything went as planned over there but I learned a lot."

Now though, he's happy to be back home and banging in goals. Cork are top of the table after seven games. Cummins wants to stay there.

"It's great to be back in Cork, back in my home town. I feel good. Maybe in the last few weeks my legs have caught me in the last 10, 15 minutes of games but it's been great. I''m back in a winning side. We've been playing well but we haven't hit top gear yet. We'll keep going.

"I've only played one season in the Premier Division and that was a disappointment, with the relegation (when playing for Cobh Ramblers in 2008). I came back to Cork and John said, the target is to win the league'. That's what I want. Hopefully it can happen in a few months' time."

Caulfield himself was relieved to get back to winning ways after last Friday night's draw in Limerick.

"It was good; a clean sheet, a big crowd again, 4,500," he said.

"We started very, very well. We always knew it was going to be difficult. Bohs are a tough side. Overall, to come away with the three points after Friday night, we're quite happy with that."