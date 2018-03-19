Towering Derryman Shane Duffy landed the Senior International Player of the Year award at the FAI Awards, with Damien Duff inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Harriet Scott took the Senior Women's International Player of the Year gong.

Duffy scooped the big prize on the back of a fine FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He's also been a mainstay of Chris Hughton's Brighton and Hove Albion side, who sit 12th in the Premier League.

Delighted to be named senior international footballer off the year . Very proud moment thanks to everyone for there kind messages ☘️🇮🇪 @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/rTvqL6iL9a — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) March 19, 2018

Defender Scott was brought back into the Ireland fold by Colin Bell last summer after a spell out of the picture and quickly established herself as a key figure. She got the nod ahead of Megan Campbell and Denise O'Sullivan.

James McClean's stunning match-winner against Wales in Cardiff was selected as the 'Three' International Goal of the Year, while Cyrus Christie was named as the Young International of the Year.

A special tribute was reserved for Ireland centurion Duff as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame following a glittering career.

Former Ireland assistant manager and World Cup winner Marco Tardelli was named as the International Personality, while the recipient of the Special Merit Award was the late Jimmy Magee.

FAI International Awards winners

Senior International Player of the Year: Shane Duffy

Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year: Cyrus Christie

'Three' International Goal of the Year: James McClean v Wales

Under 21 International Player of the Year: Josh Cullen

Under 19 International Player of the Year: Declan Rice

Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year: Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year: Aaron Bolger

Under 17 Women's International of the Year: Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year: Jason Knight

Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year: Aoife Slattery

Under 15 Men's International Player of the Year: Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year: Chris Higgins (St Michael's)

Intermediate Player of the Year: Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year: Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Schools International Player of the Year: Neil Farrugia (St Andrew's College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Special Merit: Jimmy Magee

International Personality: Marco Tardelli

Hall of Fame: Damien Duff