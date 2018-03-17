Chelsea's on-loan Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi has been inundated with racially abusive messages on social media apparently sent by Atalanta fans.

The Belgian striker, who claimed last month that he was the victim of monkey chants during Dortmund's Europa League match away to the Serie A side, shared a host of messages, many containing monkey and banana emojis.

They were apparently sent in the wake of Dortmund's exit from the competition at the hands of Salzburg on Thursday night.

UEFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings against Atalanta following the alleged racist behaviour by its supporters in the game against Dortmund, which ended in a 1-1 draw to sent the Germans through.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case on March 22.

Batshuayi said on Twitter after the Atalanta game: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?!

"Hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther."