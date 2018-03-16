Sligo Rovers twice came from behind to claim a point against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Eoghan Stokes handed the Gypies the lead just short of the half hour with a magnificent curling effort.

Rovers battled back to level proceedings ten minutes before the break through David Cawley.

The Dubliners created the better of the opportunities in the second half and took the lead for the second time on the hour through Ian Morris.

But Sligo, who haven’t won in Dublin since late 2015, bounced back instantly through top scorer Adam Morgan who registered his fourth goal in six games two minutes later.

Bohs goalscorer Eoghan Stokes

In search of their first win in five, it was Bohs who showed first during a well contested opening half.

Stokes pulled wide his effort at goal when he was offered space in front of the Rovers box in the opening seconds.

Sligo, who came into this game having suffered defeat in four of their last five visits to Dublin 7, had Caolan McAleer flash an effort across the face of goal on 15.

McAleer netted a superb opener against Bray on Monday night and Cawley attempted to emulate his team mate seven minutes later. However, the Mayo man’s drive at goal from distance was less successful.

Keith Long’s charges opened the lead when, in possession at the edge of the area and with nothing apparently on, Stokes decided to send a delicious swerving effort into the opposite corner of the net, beating Rovers goalkeeper Micheál Schlingermann all ends up.

Bohs’ lead lasted just the seven minutes. Cawley wriggling lose to head Rhys McCabe’s corner past Shane Supple. His first for Sligo since his return in the winter.

A whirlwind start to the second half saw both sides score inside the opening 17 minutes of re-start.

The home side took the lead for the second time on the hour, Morris diving on to a knock-on at the front stick from a Karl Moore corner.

But Sligo silenced the Dalymount faithful just two minutes later when they replied again.

McAleer had his initial effort blocked away by a Bohs defender before the ball bounced to Morgan who lashed home a powerful effort beyond Supple from the edge of the area.

Paddy Kavanagh went close for Bohs at the death, his low shot from out wide cannoning back off the post.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Darragh Leahy, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall; Karl Moore, Oscar Brennan, Keith Buckley, Paddy Kavanagh; Ian Morris (Dinny Corcoran 78); Eoghan Stokes (Keith Ward 80).

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Seamus Sharkey, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, Rhys McCabe, David Cawley, Craig Roddan (Greg Moorhouse 86), Ali Roy (Adam Wixted 67); Adam Morgan (Lewis Morrison 90+1).

Referee: Ray Matthews.