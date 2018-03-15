Dundalk v Waterford, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

There's little time to rest for Dundalk as they have their third game when they welcome Waterford to Oriel Park on Friday.

The Lilywhites made a big statement of intent last weekend with a 1-0 victory over champions Cork City but were held to a scoreless draw against St Patrick's Athletic on Wednesday.

Waterford meanwhile continue to play the part of the early season surprise package and a 1-0 win over Bohemians last time out left them in second place, three points ahead of their hosts.

Team news

Dundalk The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from for the first time this season as John Mountney has recovered from his medial knee injury he picked up in pre-season.

Waterford: Izzy Akinade is recovering from a groin injury but may be available and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Bastien Hery is 50/50 at this stage as he picked up a knock against Sligo Rovers. Rory Feely was forced off on Monday night and is ruled out.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk) "John Mountney is back and we will see how he is. We haven’t a fully fit squad now. Oriel Park had a tremendous atmosphere last Friday against Cork City. It was brilliant and we want that every week.

"We want to try get that back again tomorrow night. Waterford have had a great start so far. It’s an important win for us and we are at home so we want to get back to winning ways".

Alan Reynolds (Waterford): "We have watched Dundalk now on a couple of occasions so we’ll set-up accordingly but we’ll have to be wary as well of managing our squad with the games coming thick and fast. There were a lot of tired bodies at full-time on Monday so recovery this week has been crucial to give everyone the opportunity to play again."

Limerick v Cork City, Markets Field, 7.45pm

Having returned to winning ways on Monday against Shamrock Rovers, Cork City make the short trip to Limerick on Friday night.

City go into the game having won four out of their opening five fixtures, with defeat to Dundalk last week the only reverse they have suffered so far.

The home side have had a mixed start to the season, with wins against Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers, a draw with Bohemians and two heavy defeats against Dundalk and Derry City.

Team news

Limerick team news to follow

Cork City: Alan Bennett and Steven Beattie’s chances of being available are both rated as 50/50, while Garry Buckley will be assessed Friday morning as he is sick. Josh O’Hanlon is also a doubt with a knock, while Johnny Dunleavy is not yet back in contention.

Gaffer talk

Tommy Barrett (Limerick): To follow

John Caulfield (Cork City): "Limerick will sit in and play on the counter-attack, so we will probably have a lot of the ball and our concentration levels will be hugely important. Monday is gone, it is a different game and it will present its own challenges. Limerick have been good at home, so we expect a tough game."

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Bohemians welcomes Sligo Rovers to Dalymount with the two teams sitting in the bottom three and eager to ensure they don't start losing touch with the sides above them.

The Gypsies suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Waterford last time out and with their only win so far this season coming on the opening day, they need to turn things around quickly.

Sligo for their part enjoyed a morale boosting victory over bottom side Bray Wanderers last time out and will be hoping to build on it.

Team news

Bohemians: Kevin Devaney is a doubt with an Achilles injury that ruled him out against Waterford on Monday. Ryan Swan (cruciate) and Cristian Magerusan (metatarsal) remain out.

Sligo Rovers: On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney returns to the squad following illness. Patrick McClean and Regan Donelon return from hamstring injuries, while Jack Keaney is doubtful and John Mahon misses out through injury.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohemians) "Results and performance needs to be addressed and I believe that we have the players and character to change our fortunes.

"We are all frustrated that we have not been able to build on the Rovers win on the opening night of the season. But I firmly believe we are not a million miles off and we are only one good result and performance away from kick-starting our season."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "Someone said to me this is the best start the club has made since 2013. It makes me angry to be honest because we could and should have had more points from some of the games.

"You know Bohemians are going to work extremely hard, they are always tight games and they have some really good players. We know it'll be difficult. But we go there looking for back-to-back wins. That's our target. "

Shamrock Rovers v St Pat's, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

St Patrick's Athletic make the short trip to Tallaght Stadium on Friday night as they face Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League (kick-off 8pm).

Pat's head into their second Dublin derby in the space of a week following last Friday's 1-0 victory over Bohemians, while the Saints also came away with a point following Monday's 0-0 draw at home to Dundalk.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Ally Gilchrist is a doubt and will be assessed by the doctor ahead of the game. Greg Bolger and Ethan Boyle are back in contention, while Trevor Clarke is also available for selection having sat out the game in Turner's Cross on Monday.

St Pat's: Buckley's side have been boosted by the return to training this week of Killian Brennan, coupled also with the recent return to training of fellow Drogheda native Thomas Byrne. Midfielder Jamie Lennon will face a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "We know that against Pat's last year we didn't perform to our levels. We've got to try and put that right. Those results get under my skin whether it's Pat's, Dundalk or Cork.

"Three points is three points, it shouldn't mean more that it's Pat's or anyone else, three points are up for grabs.

"We know it's going to be a tough game. They're doing OK and we know we need to up our game but if we do that I think we'll be fine. We've got to be ready for it, it's a Dublin derby and they'll come and play. Liam's team will come and try and play and make the pitch big like they always do and we have to be ready to counter that."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "It is another Dublin derby in the space of a few days so the players know what to expect in terms of atmosphere on the night. We had a great win last week against Bohs in a derby, and it meant a lot to both the players and supporters. We got a well deserved point on Monday against Dundalk, so we want to make our fans happy again. That is the aim on Friday night."



Derry City v Bray Wanderers, Brandywell, 7.45pm

Kenny Shiels: "Tables are not worth reading at this time of the year"

Topsy-turvy opening to season for Derry as they welcome Bray Wanderers to the revamped Brandywell. With the finishing touches still being applied to their beloved home, they began the season with four straight away matches, losing to Waterford FC, Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers but nicking a one-goal win over Bohemians.

They finally played their first home game last Monday and duly demolished Limerick 5-0, a result which came hot on the heels of a traumatic 6-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Perhaps Derry have turned a corner. They welcome bottom placed Bray Wanderers to the Brandywell tonight. Dave Mackey's side secured a creditable 0-0 draw at Oriel Park on the opening night but have lost four since. That they suffered a 1-0 loss to Limerick last Friday doesn't bode well for tonight's clash.

Team news:

Derry City: Striker Rory Patterson and midfielder Conor McDermott are both doubts due to niggles but recent signings Gavin Peers and David Hopkirk are expected to be available having missed the first five games through injury.

Bray Wanderers: When available.

Gaffer talk:

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "Tables are not worth reading at this time of year after five games," Shiels told BBC Radio Foyle.

"They went to Dundalk and got a 0-0 draw which was a very good result. Not many teams do that and they have got really, really good players.

"If you win your home games and draw your away games, you will be right up there for a European position.

"That averages out as two points a game. Away from home, we have three points from four games so far and three points from our one home match so we are not that far off.

"With so many away games, it's been difficult but now we are back on track at home and we can prepare better."

Dave Mackey (Bray Wanderers): When available