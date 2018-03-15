Cork City striker Graham Cummins said he's on Leeside to win titles after scooping the first SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month award of the season.

John Caulfield brought the 30-year-old back for a second sting with his hometown club when he swooped for the St Johnstone frontman last December.

He hit the ground running, scoring in the President’s Cup win over Dundalk and netting again in the league opener away to St Patrick’s Athletic - before being sent off.

Cummins returned from suspension in style with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win away to Sligo Rovers as Caulfield’s side made it three wins out of three in February.

"It means a lot, because I have never won these awards," he said.

"When I came back I said I came back to win stuff. Straight away I've won the President's Cup and a Player of the Month award in my first month here. I didn't win anything in six years in England or Scotland.

"When I came back my aim was to win trophies. I'd prefer to win collective trophies rather than individual ones, but it's always nice to get acknowledged, whatever profession you are in.

"It's something that gives footballers confidence, so it's always good to pick up an award.

"I just wanted to get the games underway and to start winning games. I want to be winning trophies and the President's Cup means a lot to me. But I feel humbled by this individual award because it means you are doing something right."

Cummins fended off competition from team-mate Kieran Sadlier, who finished second in the voting. Limerick’s Bastien Hery was third.