Chelsea gave it a rattle at the Nou Camp last night but they made their exit from the Champions League as the brilliant Lionel Messi orchestrated an ultimately comfortable Barcelona victory.

The hosts earned a 3-0 victory to box off a 4-1 aggregate success and march into the quarter-finals.

Chelsea won Europe's elite competition for the first time in their history back in 2012 and came into this year's tournament as the champions of England. But they've gone through ten different managers since Jose Mourinho first arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2004 and speculation continues to mount over the future of the current man in the hot seat, Antonio Conte.

The RTÉ Sport panel discussed the state of affairs at the London club, and all agreed that Conte's days look numbered.

"I think there'll be a big job in Paris in the summer; I think they'll get rid of their manager," Richard Dunne said.

"Conte and Mourinho will be two people they'll be looking at, knowing they're unsettled at their clubs.

"For Chelsea, they will movie him on. It's where they go next. Who do they look at? Maybe Pochettino, if they can take him, but they need to go with someone who can add a bit of energy into that team, a bit of pace, because they are short.

"Somewhere in that dressing room there's a negative influence."

Eamon Dunphy believes history is repeating itself with this crop of players: "They downed tools in Mourinho's last year and got him sacked. That was Fabregas at the heart of that I would say.

"The senior players and the better players set the mood. You win together you lose together. That kind of culture and that kind of atmosphere is important.

"I think Conte went there and picked that club off the floor and that group of players. They won the championship.

"I think he's a top-class coach. He's conducted himself with dignity. He will find a job - maybe in Paris. And he'll prosper. Chelsea will go on being a bit of a mess.

"And the answer Abramovic and his people will give you is: 'yes we sacked Ancelotti, yes we sacked, Mourinho, yes we're going to sack Conte, but we've won the Premier League five times'."

Richie Sadlier also sees the writing on the wall, believing cracks in Conte's relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy are irreparable.

"He's made public his griped that he's not in charge of the transfers or doesn't even get listened to when it comes to the transfers.

"He's obviously unhappy. I don't think the club are particularly happy with him. Apparently he goes via his assistant manager to speak to the club director, Marina Granovskaia, who makes all the decisions.

"I can't imagine any other outcome in the summer other than him leaving. This result only makes that even more likely."