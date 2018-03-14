Aaron Ramsey has admitted the Europa League is now Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, putting added emphasis on Thursday's round-of-16 second leg against AC Milan.

Recent results in the Premier League have left Arsenal 12 points adrift of the top four, but there is hope in the Europa League, as they lead the tie against Milan 2-0 from the first leg.

"It is a massive opportunity for us so it's something we've got to be prepared to give everything for to try to achieve this," Ramsey said in Wednesday's press conference. "This game is very important for us and our season."

Arsenal won with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ramsey in an impressive performance in Italy last week, but Ramsey said that would not matter in the second leg.

"We saw how good they are," he said. "We can't take our foot off the gas. It's important we treat it as 0-0 and go out there for the win."