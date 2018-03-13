Mark Hughes is in discussions to become Southampton's next manager, Press Association Sport understands.

With Saints languishing 17th in the Premier League having managed just one win in 17 top-flight matches, the club sacked former Argentina international Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday evening.

Southampton are hoping to have Pellegrino's successor in place for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Wigan and Press Association Sport understands talks are under way with former Saints player Hughes.

The Welshman was sacked by Stoke in January after four-and-a-half years, having previously managed Wales, Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham and QPR.

Negotiations on a deal that suits Saints and Hughes are understood to have started.

Hughes played for Saints between 1998 and 2000, making 54 appearances in the Premier League.