Sligo Rovers picked up their first win in three games on the Airtricity League Premier Division as they beat a lacklustre Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

A first half Caolan McAleer brace propelled Rovers into the lead at the break. Paul O'Conor pulled one back for the Seagulls but it wasn't enough as Dave Mackey's charges remain bottom.

Sligo, playing their first game away from the Showgrounds in 2018 were first to go close during a competitive first half.

From Gary Boylan's cross, Adam Morgan took a touch before pulling the ball back to Ali Roy. The Hearts loanee's effort was pushed away by Aaron Dillon before the ball fell to David Cawley who lashed the ball against the crossbar.

Sligo stand-in goalkeeper Micheál Schlingermann was quick to get behind Aaron Green's low drive, ten minutes before McAeeler opened the scoring.

With nothing on in front of him, the Tyrone man decided to attempt a pot-shot towards goal, resulting in a magnificent dipping effort from 30 yards, which sailed over Dillon for McAleer's first for the north westerners.

Things got a lot better for Ger Lyttle's charges five minutes later. Sean Heaney's hesitation allowed McAleer to take control. The winger dodging a tackle before rounding Dillon and finishing from the angle.

Wanderers began the second half with more purpose and gave themselves the required shot in the arm on 64 minutes.

Dillon denied Roy down the Bray end, moments before Kevin Lynch found O'Conor just inside the Sligo box. The former Rovers man rifling past Schlingermann from just inside the area for his first of the year.

Sligo created plenty of opportunities to kill the game off with Roy and substitute Lewis Morrison both going close. But a third wasn't required as they hung on to cosign Bray to their fourth defeat on the trot.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer, David Cawley, Rhys McCabe, Eduardo Pinceli (Lewis Morrison 70), Ali Roy (Jack Keaney 90+3); Adam Morgan (Greg Moorhouse 88).

Bray Wanderers: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Daniel Kelly (John Sullivan HT), Paul O'Conor, Gary McCabe (Darragh Noone 66), Aaron Greene; Ronan Coughlan, Ger Pender (Corey Galvin HT).

Referee: Sean Grant