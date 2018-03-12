Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has announced he will retire from playing at the end of the season.

The former England international, 36, made the announcement at United's press conference on Monday to preview the Champions League last-16, second-leg match against Sevilla.

Carrick said: "There comes a time when as much as you don't like it, it's time to stop playing football. That's pretty much where I am at."

He said that a move into coaching at United was "looking likely".

Carrick underwent a procedure earlier in the season to treat an irregular heart rhythm.

He said in November 2017 he had felt something was wrong after playing for United against Burton in the Carabao Cup in September.

The player had a cardiac ablation to correct the condition and said in a statement last November that he was "healthy".