Danny Morrissey headed Limerick to three points after a dismal affair on Shannonside, as they overcame Bray Wanderers.

Just as it appeared the game would get the score it deserved, the former Finn Harps striker popped up with a winner.

Limerick welcomed back Tony Whitehead after a niggle forced him to play only a minor part in the Blues’ record league defeat to Dundalk. Cian Coleman also returned from illness, as did Daniel Kearns. They replaced Colm Walsh O-Loghlen, Kilian Cantwell and Billy Dennehy.

35-year-old target man Mark O’Sullivan featured prominently in three of Limerick’s fixtures to date, but an injury will likely keep him out for at least a month.

Bray made two changes from the team that suffered a 6-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers. Conor Kenna and John Sullivan came into the side in place of Darragh Noone and Sean Heaney.

Home fans will be familiar with a number of the Bray players, as Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan and Aaron Greene all enjoyed spells on Shannonside. Winger Ronan Coughlan is a Raheen native also.

A combination of Storm Emma and a schools rugby match three days beforehand left the Markets Field surface in well-below average condition, and both sides struggled to keep the ball in the early stages.

Unsurprisingly, neither side could craft anything of note on the ground, and the only real chance of the first forty-five fell to Darren Dennehy from a corner.

Midway through the half, Daniel Kearns’ corner found the towering centre half who knocked the ball into the net, but also forced Bray stopper into net alongside it. Referee Anthony Buttimer correctly ruled the goal out for a foul.

Home spirits were lifted twenty minutes from time when new signing Barry Maguire was introduced in place of Cian Coleman.

The Dutchman made underage appearances for the Republic of Ireland, as well as featuring in the top tiers of Dutch and Norwegian football.

With just ten minutes left on the clock, Shane Tracy’s cross from the left flank found substitute Morrissey to head past Dillion – exorcising last week’s 8-0 defeat to Dundalk in the process.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy, Shane Tracy; Cian Coleman (Barry Maguire, 70), Eoin Wearen; Daniel Kearns, Shane Duggan, William Fitzgerald (Kilian Cantwell, 90); Connor Ellis (Danny Morrissey, 76).

Bray Wanderers: Aaron Dillon; Dan McKenna, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; Paul O'Conor, John Sullivan (Darragh Noone, 88), Gary McCabe; Ronan Coughlan (Michael Kelly, 79), Aaron Greene, Cory Galvin (Ger Pender 85).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)