A Dean Clarke goal decided matters at Dalymount Park as St Patrick’s clocked their second away win of the season in a comfortable enough manner.

This was a convincing display from Pat's, who have long been accused of being a little brittle, and they thoroughly deserved the points before 2,814 spectators on a chilly evening in Phibsboro.

Saints rode their luck but rarely looked bothered in the second half, while Bohs will rue missing yet another penalty kick in front of their own supporters.

The first half of this Dublin derby was pretty engrossing, if a shade scrappy, with Bohs starting much the stronger.

And they should have led six minutes in but – after a pretty needless Kevin Toner foul from behind on Oscar Brennan – Keith Ward’s penalty hit the post. It appeared that Barry Murphy got a crucial touch too.

Five minutes later the lively playmaker pulled a shot wide and Patrick’s, hitherto quiet, were in front on 14 minutes.

A sublime Jamie Lennon pass put Simon Madden away on the right wing and, his initial cross not cleared, the former Shamrock Rovers defender passed across for Clarke to tap in.

Ryan Brennan made a hash of a good chance to put the Saints 2-0 up and the game then retreated into a quiet spell, though Dinny Corcoran could not get quite enough power in his header on 39 minutes, Keith Buckley having found him precisely.

Toner had another ropey moment when surprising Murphy with a needlessly firm backpass shortly before the interval, though he soon redeemed himself with a brave block to deny the impressive Eoghan Stokes.

Lennon showed considerable quality for Pat’s, firing a decent effort that Supple dealt with, but he had to go off injured seven minutes after the break, at a stage when his side were well on top. After 13 second-half minutes, Ward’s dipping effort had Murphy fretting briefly.

Owen Garvan was heavily influential and his corner was met by a firm Toner header but substitute Paddy Kavanagh cleared off the line.

Another sub, Darragh Markey, forced a fine Supple save midway through the half after excellent play by Garvan, Conan Byrne and the excellent Simon Madden.

Garvan’s passing is a thing of beauty, while he smashed an effort wide of Supple’s left-hand post with 12 minutes left.

Bohemians: Supple, Pender, Casey, Cornwall, Leahy, Devaney (Manley 61), Brennan, Buckley, Stokes, Ward, Corcoran (Kavanagh 61).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Murphy, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Birmingham, Byrne, Garvan, Brennan, Lennon (Markey 52), Clarke (Turner 73), Fagan (Keegan 77).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.