A dramatic 90th minute winner from Waterford's Courtney Duffus at the Showgrounds gave the Blues a somewhat fortunate 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Gavan Holohan's second goal of the season eleven minutes from the break had give the away side a deserved lead. But Sligo rallied during an entertaining second half and found a way back into the tie mid-way through the half courtesy of Adam Morgan.

Rovers dominated the second 45 but their hopes of taking anything from the game were dashed on 90 minutes when Duffus netted his maiden goal for the men from the south east.

Following an even if somewhat uneventful start to the first half, it was Waterford who fashioned the first chance of the game. Sligo's Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Pinceli conceded possession to Holohan in front of his own area, but the former Galway winger could only blast over from his subsequent effort.

Rovers struggled to settle and had to wait until the 19th minute to worry Waterford goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux. David Cawley and Caolan McAleer combined to force a corner before the same two players linked up from the resulting corner as Cawley shepherded the ball into the path of McAleer. The winger forcing an acrobatic save out of Vigouroux.

Waterford gradually kicked up a gear and began to make moves in the space provided in front of goal.

Sligo net minder Mitchell Beeney was comfortable dealing with Holohan's drive from the edge of the area just past the half hour. While the Chelsea loanee was called into action seconds later to get behind Dean Walsh's shot.

Alan Reynolds' charges found a breakthrough on 34 minutes. Holohan powering home Rory Feely's inviting cross from the right, past Beeney with a placed headed finish.

The home side began the second period with improved tempo and drive. Some decent one-touch football ended with Vigouroux having to hold on to another McAleer chance.

While Pincelli had the net minder scrambling to push away a rocket from 35 yards on the hour.

The westerners were not be denied on 67 minutes. A goal mouth scramble ensued following a short corner on the right. Substitute Ali Roy's initial effort was blocked away by a Waterford boot before the prowling Morgan blasted home for his third goal for the club.

McAleer should have better with his chance eleven minutes from time when instead of shooting, Greg Moorhouse elected to switch wide to the former Finn Harps man. A lack of composure letting the winger down as he could only find the side netting.

Moorhouse himself came close to picking out a winner seven minutes from time. His looping header landing on the roof of the Waterford net. While Vigouroux was alive once more three minutes from time to first deny Roy, then Lewis Morrison.

But sensationally, and against the run of play, Duffus won the game at the death when after a neat turn, he placed the ball past the stranded Beeney.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Raffaele Cretaro, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Patrick McClean, Calum Waters; Caolan McAleer (Liam Kerrigan 90), David Cawley, Eduardo Pinceli, Adam Wixted (Ali Roy 55); Greg Moorhouse; Adam Morgan (Lewis Morrison 78).

Waterford: Lawrence Vigouroux; Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Dave Webster, Dylan Barnett; Stanley Aborah (Sander Puri 59), Paul Keegan, Bastien Hery (Gary Comerford 77); Gavan Holohan; Courtney Duffus, Dean Walsh (Derek Daly 63).

Referee: Neil Doyle.