The arrangement between the FAI and businessman Denis O’Brien to fund the salary of the Republic of Ireland management team has come to an end, the association has confirmed to RTÉ Sport.

Mr O’Brien had been contributing to the wages of the managerial team since the appointment of Giovanni Trapattoni and Marco Tardelli in 2008.

Current management set-up, manager Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane, took over in 2013 and have since agreed two extensions.

"Over the last ten years [O'Brien] has given funding of almost €10m," FAI CEO John Delaney told Newstalk.

"We always knew it was going to come to an end. At this particular juncture we are strong enough to stand on our own two feet."