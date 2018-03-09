The nominees for the 2017 'Three' FAI International Awards have been revealed ahead of the event taking place in RTÉ Studios on Sunday, 18 March.
Shane Duffy, James McClean and Darron Randolph are the three nominees for senior men's player of the year.
Centre back Duffy is also a contender for Young player of the year alongside Cyrus Christie and Callum O'Dowda.
James McClean boasts two of the nominees for international goal of the year, for his efforts against Uruguay and Wales. Jonathan Walters is also nominated for this award for his late strike against Austria.
The Airtricity League player of the year award is up for grabs between Conor McCormack (Cork City), Seanie Maguire (for his efforts with Cork City) and Patrick McEleney (for his season with Dundalk), the latter two having since been snapped up by Preston and Oldham Athletic respectively.
Meanwhile, the nominees for women's international player of the year are Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage) and Harriet Scott (Reading).
The Hall of Fame and the International Personality awards will be announced on the night, while the recipient of the 'Special Merit' Award is the late Jimmy Magee.
The event will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.
Here are the full list of nominees.
Senior International Player of the Year
Shane Duffy
James McClean
Darren Randolph
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Megan Campbell
Denise O'Sullivan
Harriet Scott
Young International Player of the Year
Cyrus Christie
Shane Duffy
Callum O'Dowda
International Goal of the Year
James McClean v Uruguay
James McClean v Wales
Jonathan Walters v Austria
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Olamide Shodipo
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Zachary Elbouzedi
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice
Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year
Niamh Farrelly
Alex Kavanagh
Lucy McCartan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Aaron Connolly
Adam Idah
Under 17 Women's International of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Heather Payne
Tiegan Ruddy
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Barry Coffey
Jason Knight
Max Murphy
Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year
Amy Boyle Carr
Aoife Slattery
Emily Whelan
Under 15 Men's International Player of the Year
Seamas Keogh
Sean Kennedy
Troy Parrott
Junior International Player of the Year
Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)
Chris Higgins (St Michael's)
David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)
Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)
Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Sean McLoughlin (UCC)
Daire O'Connor (UCD)
Ross Then (DCU)
Schools International Player of the Year
Shane Blaney (St Eunan's College, Letterkenny)
Neil Farrugia (St Andrew's College, Blackrock)
John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)
Football For All International Player of the Year
David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)
Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)
Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Sean Maguire (Cork City)
Conor McCormack (Cork City)
Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)
Special Merit
Jimmy Magee