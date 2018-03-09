The nominees for the 2017 'Three' FAI International Awards have been revealed ahead of the event taking place in RTÉ Studios on Sunday, 18 March.

Shane Duffy, James McClean and Darron Randolph are the three nominees for senior men's player of the year.

Centre back Duffy is also a contender for Young player of the year alongside Cyrus Christie and Callum O'Dowda.

James McClean boasts two of the nominees for international goal of the year, for his efforts against Uruguay and Wales. Jonathan Walters is also nominated for this award for his late strike against Austria.

The Airtricity League player of the year award is up for grabs between Conor McCormack (Cork City), Seanie Maguire (for his efforts with Cork City) and Patrick McEleney (for his season with Dundalk), the latter two having since been snapped up by Preston and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Meanwhile, the nominees for women's international player of the year are Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage) and Harriet Scott (Reading).

The Hall of Fame and the International Personality awards will be announced on the night, while the recipient of the 'Special Merit' Award is the late Jimmy Magee.

The event will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.

Here are the full list of nominees.

Senior International Player of the Year

Shane Duffy

James McClean

Darren Randolph

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Megan Campbell

Denise O'Sullivan

Harriet Scott

Young International Player of the Year

Cyrus Christie

Shane Duffy

Callum O'Dowda

International Goal of the Year

James McClean v Uruguay

James McClean v Wales

Jonathan Walters v Austria

Under 21 International Player of the Year

Harry Charsley

Josh Cullen

Olamide Shodipo

Under 19 International Player of the Year

Zachary Elbouzedi

Jayson Molumby

Declan Rice

Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year

Niamh Farrelly

Alex Kavanagh

Lucy McCartan

Under 17 International Player of the Year

Aaron Bolger

Aaron Connolly

Adam Idah

Under 17 Women's International of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Heather Payne

Tiegan Ruddy

Under 16 International Player of the Year

Barry Coffey

Jason Knight

Max Murphy

Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year

Amy Boyle Carr

Aoife Slattery

Emily Whelan

Under 15 Men's International Player of the Year

Seamas Keogh

Sean Kennedy

Troy Parrott

Junior International Player of the Year

Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic)

Chris Higgins (St Michael's)

David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Jimmy Bradley (Cockhill Celtic)

Brian Fitzgerald (Cobh Wanderers)

Aidan Roche (Liffey Wanderers)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Sean McLoughlin (UCC)

Daire O'Connor (UCD)

Ross Then (DCU)

Schools International Player of the Year

Shane Blaney (St Eunan's College, Letterkenny)

Neil Farrugia (St Andrew's College, Blackrock)

John Martin (Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown)

Football For All International Player of the Year

David Bissett (Homeless World Cup squad)

Gary Hoey (Amputee squad)

Gary Messitt (Cerebral Palsy squad)

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Conor McCormack (Cork City)

Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

Special Merit

Jimmy Magee