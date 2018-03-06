Alex Neil praised the Republic of Ireland's Sean Maguire after he turned match-winner for Preston once again in their 2-1 victory over 10-man Bristol City at Deepdale.

The 23-year-old forward, a summer signing from Cork City, came off the bench and struck twice to hand Preston a 3-1 win at Bolton on Saturday was at it again as he notched within five minutes of his introduction to ultimately settle matters.

With Maguire having undergone surgery to repair a hamstring injury at the tail end of 2017, Neil has had to resist the temptation to rush the Republic of Ireland international back into the fold but his patience appears to be paying off.

"We bring Sean on and he does what he does. Sean Maguire being back in the side is a boost as he is a natural goalscorer," said the Preston boss.

"We looked at starting him but it's a bit too soon and we don't want to bring him in too soon and him break down as he is a key player for us.

"I think we've managed Sean very well. I had the choice over whether to play him for an hour and not have him at the weekend or give him half an hour and have him for the weekend.

"He gives us that shot in the arm."

Victory took Preston to within one point of the Championship play-offs, with Alan Browne's stunning finish giving them the lead after 20 minutes with a 20-yard chip over the head of City goalie Frank Fielding.

The visitors levelled on 67 minutes through Famara Diedhiou, who beat his man at the near post to head Bobby Reid's cross past Declan Rudd from eight yards.

Parity lasted for just two minutes as Maguire was played in by Daniel Johnson and turned past Korey Smith before slotting beyond Fielding.

He, and Browne, can expect to be named in Martin O'Neill's panel on Thursday, as can defender Greg Cunningham, the Preston skipper who impressed again at the back.

However ex-Dundalk man Daryl Horgan has fallen out of favour at Deepdale and wasn't in the squad tonight.

Elsewhere, Cardiff closed to within three points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Wolves after a 2-1 home win over Barnsley.

Callum Paterson opened the scoring on 31 minutes, and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic doubled the lead early in the second half. Oliver McBurnie, on loan from Swansea, pulled a goal back on the hour.

Wolves can restore a six-point cushion when they travel to Leeds on Wednesday.

Aston Villa remain third after a 3-0 win at bottom club Sunderland.

Lewis Grabban headed in against his old club on 34 minutes and James Chester nodded home a second from a corner just before the break.

An own goal by Sunderland midfielder Bryan Oviedo in the 66th minute completed the rout.

Fulham continued their own promotion charge with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Craven Cottage, where on-loan Newcastle frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice.

Serbian Mitrovic bundled in a low cross on 31 minutes for his fourth goal in as many games, and added another well-taken effort just before the break.

Tom Cairney knocked in a third after 61 minutes as Fulham made it 14 Championship games undefeated.

Derby, beaten by Fulham on Saturday, were held to a 1-1 draw at QPR.

The Rams went ahead on 38 minutes through Andreas Weimann, but Massimo Luongo headed in an equaliser with just three minutes left.

New Birmingham boss Garry Monk had a 39th birthday to forget as his first match in charge ended with 1-0 defeat by former club Middlesbrough at St Andrew's. Patrick Bamford's close-range finish on 39 minutes proved enough for Boro, who are into sixth while Blues remain in the bottom three.