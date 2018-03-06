Gianluigi Buffon feels Tottenham's attacking style will play into the hands of Juventus at Wembley.

Spurs are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Turin last month.

Juventus were in control of the tie when Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first nine minutes, the latter a penalty.

But Harry Kane pulled a goal back and Higuain missed a second penalty, before Christian Eriksen's free-kick made it advantage Spurs.

Juve, who have contested two of the past three finals, face the prospect of bowing out early unless they can breach Tottenham's defence - but goalkeeper Buffon is confident they will get chances.

"It is a fascinating challenge to play at Wembley, an historic football theatre, and also it is a challenge because we have to try to get through following the first leg, and because we are playing a strong team," said the 40-year-old.

"It will be an uphill battle but sometimes you can get caught out going downhill so we are up for the challenge.

"Tottenham quite clearly have a lot of great attributes, they have a tried and trusted style of play.

"They like to attack, they can be physical, they are good technically, but their style allows the opposition a few chances, so I think the fans are in for a treat."

Higuain has been passed fit after missing the last two matches with a ankle problem, but Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is out with a thigh injury.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said: "Higuain has trained with the team. It's such a huge game you are going to want to play even if not in tip-top condition.

"We are going to have to be a lot better technically than we were in the first game, especially in the second half.

"For us it is like a final because we know if we don't get a result we will be out."