Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has hit out at the Football Association of Ireland and is keen to make an agreement with Martin O'Neill to prevent players switching to the Republic.

Players born on the island of Ireland have the right to represent either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and can switch, as long as they have not already played in an official competition at senior international level for either country.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Michael O’Neill said the number of players that have opted to play for the Republic and not made a senior appearance is in double figures.

"The FAI only ever approach one type of player: Catholic," he said.

"I don't have a problem with James McClean. He was 22 years of age, he knew what he wanted. I have a problem when it's a 16, 17 or 18-year-old having to make a decision on his international future.

"I can list you 10 players who have made that decision and have never represented the Republic."

The Northern Ireland boss is hoping to speak to his counterpart and will seek an understanding that would put an age limit on the players who can switch.

"I hope that Martin and I can get some sort of gentleman's agreement whereby if a young boy has represented Northern Ireland at age 17 to 21, the FAI don't ask him to change."

The eligibility row has been one which has been raised by the IFA for many years now, and while Republic of Ireland players can declare for Northern Ireland, very few have done so with Alex Bruce the most prominent player to go the other way, although Sean Scannell is believed to be set to make the switch.

In 2010 the IFA took a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA and the FAI allowing Belfast-born Daniel Kearns to play for the Republic.

That case was rejected as the CAS reaffirmed the right of players to change their allegiances as long as they have not been capped at a senior level in a competitive fixture.

The teams will meet on 15 November in a friendly match at the Aviva Stadium.