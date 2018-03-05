The Premier League will discuss the possible introduction of Video Assistant Referees at its next meeting with clubs in April.

The use of VAR, which was on Saturday unanimously agreed by football's lawmakers, will be on the agenda of the London meeting.

Whether there is a vote on the introduction of the technology to the Premier League remains to be seen.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Saturday unanimously approved VAR on a permanent basis and the use of the technology at this summer's World Cup in Russia is now highly likely. FIFA Council will meet later this month in Colombia, with VAR set to be sanctioned.

It is unlikely VAR would be introduced mid-season, so any decision is expected ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

It could be any vote comes at the summer meeting in June or July, when the newly-promoted clubs will be present.

Given the Premier League has been trialling the technology for much of this season, it could be introduced swiftly if required.

The VAR trials in England's FA Cup and Carabao Cup have thrown up a number of controversies, with particular criticism over how long decisions take and the fact the crowds are not kept informed as to what is going on.

The Scottish Football Association on Sunday said it is to instigate talks with its stakeholders on the introduction of VAR.