The football community have gathered together to pay their respects to Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, following his death at the age of just 31.

Astori, who had been capped 14 times by Italy, died following a "sudden illness," according to a statement on the Fiorentina website.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte managed Astori during his time as Italy coach, and speaking on Sky Sports, he paid a touching tribute to his former player.

"This is a tragedy and it really hurts me. It's very difficult at this moment to find the right words for the family.

"I had him with the national team. He was a great player but especially a fantastic guy. I stay close to his wife, parents and daughter. He was only 31 and it's very difficult to explain this situation."

Several other prominent figures in football, have posted messages on social media in honour of Astori's memory, including Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon.

It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davide Astori after today's shocking news. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/8g0oMIXZ8C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Davide #Astori

R.I.P champ 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ojPLOK0XxA — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 4, 2018

Very sad loss to the footballing family. RIP Davide Astori 🙏🏾 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 4, 2018

So sad news. We all are devastated. Condolences to the family of #DavideAstori and to all his team mates pic.twitter.com/W20pl7uyvT — Ruud Gullit (@GullitR) March 4, 2018

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione,e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

Scioccato, incredulo e senza parole per questa tragedia. Sono vicino alla famiglia e agli amici di Davide #Astori. — Francesco Totti (@Totti) March 4, 2018

Senza parole.. alla fine se ne vanno sempre i migliori... buon viaggio amico mio. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHwH5abZZ6 — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) March 4, 2018

Fiorentina were due to face Udinese in Serie A this afternoon, but the match has been postponed. All of today's other Serie A matches have also been called off.

The full statement on the Fiorentina website reads:

"Fiorentina are deeply upset to report that captain Davide Astori has died of a sudden illness.

"For the terrible and delicate situation, and above all for the respect of his family, sensitivity is called for."

Astori started his career with AC Milan but did not play a competitive match for the Rossoneri, and after loan spells with Serie C clubs Pizighettone and Cremonese he joined Cagliari in 2008, playing for the club until 2016.

He also had loan spells with Roma and Fiorentina, before joining the latter permanently in 2016.