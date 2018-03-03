Robbie Keane is set for his first role in management, taking the reins as player/manager of Indian Super League side ATK for their final game of the season against NorthEast United on Sunday.

"I’ve been given responsibility for the team ahead of the game," explained the Republic of Ireland record goalscorer .

"We’ve prepared these last few days to the best of our ability and we’re looking forward to the game.

"The training sessions have been enjoyable, everything is ready and I’m excited for the challenge."

The 37-year-old joined the two-time champions in 2017 and has scored five times in his last six starts.

Keane will be assisted by former Bolton and Finland goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen.

Teddy Sheringham, who signed his ex-Spurs team-mate, was sacked earlier this year after a string of poor results. Director of football Ashley Westwood had been acting as interim manager.